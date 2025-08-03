“Cry of Al-Aqsa” conference Oopens in Karbala with global call for Palestinian solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The fourth edition of the “Cry of Al-Aqsa Mosque” international conference began Friday, August 1, in Karbala, Iraq, with the participation of over 400 personalities from 60 countries.

“From Karbala to Palestine, A March of Sacrifice for Freedom and Dignity” is the theme of this year’s event.

Hassan Rashid Al-Obaiji, secretary general of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, emphasized in his speech that this conference is a global platform to reflect the cry of Imam Hussein (AS) in defense of the oppressed and renew allegiance to the true path that the Imam (AS) and his companions followed.

He noted that this conference is being held simultaneously with the Arbaeen pilgrimage, which has made Karbala a destination for the free people of the world and an inspiring beacon to confront all forms of tyranny and arrogance.

The spirit of the Husseini uprising must be breathed into the hearts of the Islamic Ummah, especially in light of the genocide, siege, starvation, and horrific crimes against civilians in Gaza and the West Bank that the Palestinian people are subjected to, he stressed.

“The steadfastness of the Palestinians in the face of this barbarity is a living continuation of the epic of Karbala and a great example of steadfastness, patience, and faith. The crimes committed against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, before the eyes and ears of the world, has become a stain of shame on the forehead of humanity.”

He condemned the silence of international organizations and Arab regimes that have not applied real pressure to stop the aggression or provide humanitarian aid, and called on all Muslims to adhere to the ideals of the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds, based on the values of Islam.

Al-Obaiji emphasized the Astan’s support for the statements issued by religious figures, especially the recent statement by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the need for action by Islamic countries and the international community to stop the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.

The conference is held annually to provide a global platform for linking the legacy of the Husseini movement with the Palestinian cause.

