Iraq denies ban on Syrian pilgrims ahead of Arbaeen procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Supreme Security Committee for Iraq’s Millions-Strong Pilgrimages denied reports about a ban on Syrian citizens entering Iraq.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, Miqdad Miri said the committee denies what has been published on social networks regarding a ban on Syrian citizens entering Iraq, and emphasizes that this news is baseless.

All persons holding official visas are permitted to enter Iraqi territory, whether for tourism or pilgrimage purposes, as normal and in accordance with approved legal procedures.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry official emphasized that this committee calls on the media and citizens to exercise due caution and not be deceived by rumors, and at the same time emphasizes that it is eager to facilitate the entry of pilgrims from different countries in order to present an image of Iraqi hospitality and maintain the security and health of everyone.

As the Arbaeen procession approaches, Shia Muslims from various countries are traveling to Iraq to take part in the pilgrimage. Pilgrims from Syria are also being welcomed at the border between the country and Iraq, and the Popular Mobilization Forces are providing them with security.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

