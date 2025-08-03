Major Quranic tent to be set up at pole 706 along Arbaeen route

AhlulBayt News Agency: A major Quranic tent will be set up at pole number 706 along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route, serving as a hub for Quranic activities and engagement.

The secretary of the People’s Quranic HQ for Arbaeen, Hojat-ol-Islam Amin Shoqli, announced that a large Quranic tent will be established at pole 706 on the road to Karbala during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The initiative brings together qaris, memorizers, and Quran teachers who, since three years ago, have coordinated their efforts under a unified platform known as the “People’s Quranic Headquarters for Arbaeen.”

“Previously, the tent was located at pole 1222,” Shoqli told IQNA. “This year, it will move to pole 706 to better serve the pilgrims and expand its reach.”

The Arbaeen procession, which takes place each year in Iraq, marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It draws millions of pilgrims from across the world, making it one of the largest peaceful gatherings globally.

Shoqli said the Quranic tent has long served as a focal point for Quran-themed media coverage and religious activities.

“This tent has hosted media outlets such as Quran TV and Quran Radio for years. It will also be the venue for Quranic ceremonies, recitation circles, and public Quranic campaigns” he said.

He added that this year’s tent will feature exhibitions connecting the Quran with themes of resistance and Palestine. “We aim to present media and artistic content related to the Quran and Gaza, offering pilgrims meaningful material to reflect on,” he said.

Special efforts will also be made to engage younger visitors. “We’ve designed programs tailored to children and teenagers, especially to introduce them to Surah al-Fath using interactive and age-appropriate methods,” he noted.

One of the key projects within this initiative is called “Ambassador of the Verses”. Shoqli explained that it involves 1,500 volunteers who each form a one-person mobile tent.

“After registering, each participant receives a Quranic kit—including Surah al-Fath, a flag, and cultural items—mailed to their home,” he said. “These ambassadors will gather at the main tent before continuing their journey. Along the way, they serve as mobile Quranic promoters and media contributors, offering support and spreading the message of the Quran among pilgrims.”

.................

End/ 257