Arbaeen service camp by Imam Reza Shrine’s shoe-keepers set up in Kadhimiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shoe-keepers of Imam Reza Shrine have once again embarked on a journey of service by establishing an Arbaeen camp (Mukib) in the holy city of Kadhimiya, under the auspices of Astan Quds Razavi.

As hearts of devotees beat with longing for Arbaeen and roads leading to Karbala fill with the fervor of pilgrimage, the shoe-keepers of Imam Reza Shrine have renewed their commitment to serve the pilgrims.

This year, as in previous years, Imam Reza pilgrims’ service camp will welcome pilgrims of Imam Hussain in Kadhimiya during the spiritually rich days of Arbaeen.

Sharing details of the initiative, Jafar Kheirzadeh, head of the shoe-keepers’ shift at Imam Reza Shrine, said: “The servants received permission for service in a spiritual ceremony and departed for Iraq from Mashhad railway terminal”.

The camp will operate for ten days starting from August 6 in Bab-e-Ali courtyard of Kadhimiya. Imam Reza Shrine’s servants will offer their full efforts to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussain. Each day, over 2,000 breakfast meals and 6,000 lunch and dinner servings will be distributed, along with fresh bread, allowing pilgrims to taste the warmth of Imam Reza’s love alongside the devotion of service for the sake of Imam Hussain.

This year, 50 male staff members will handle food preparation, distribution, and hospitality, while several female volunteers will assist in baking bread.

The shoe-keepers’ camp will once again reflect the profound connection between Imam Reza Shrine servants and millions participating in Arbaeen pilgrimage, bringing restless hearts closer to the family known for its purity.

“I hope that through unity and tireless dedication, this sincere and humble service will earn satisfaction of pilgrims and the blessings of Imam Reza and Imam Hussain”, Kheirzadeh said.

