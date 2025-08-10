Razavi shoe-keepers serve Arbaeen pilgrims in Kadhimiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: Running a Mukib in holy shrine of Kadhimiya, Razavi volunteer shoe-keepers serve on-foot pilgrims of Arbaeen.

Like previous years, this group of Imam Reza Shrine’s servants has started its job since August 6 at Bab al-Ali (AS) courtyard of the complex.

Referring to the details of the service, Jafar Khayyerzadeh, head of Imam Reza Shrine’s shoe-keepers shift, said: “This procession has been set up for 10 days in the courtyard of Bab al-Ali in Kadhimiya and Razavi servants, like in previous years, are serving pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS) with all their might”.

Khayyerzadeh stated: “Over two thousand breakfast meals and six thousand lunch and dinner meals are provided daily, along with distribution of bread in this Mukib. In fact, Razavi servants welcome Husseini pilgrims who have traveled long and difficult paths to be present with other devotees during Arbaeen”.

He added: “Fifty male personnel are active in food preparation, distribution, and catering sections; a number of female volunteers are also active in bread baking section”.

...................

End/ 257