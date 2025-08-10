Holy Sanctuary Division continues to organise movement of visitors to shrine of al-Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Sanctuary Division at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to organise the movement of visitors to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The organisation of visitor entry and exit routes is part of the plan prepared by the department to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The plan included allocating pathways for the entry of special needs vehicles and assisting the elderly, in addition to perfuming the holy shrine around the clock.

The department is keen on providing the highest levels of service to the visitors of Arbaeen, with the aim of facilitating their performance of the Ziyarat rituals and reviving the traditions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



