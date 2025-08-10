How does Al-Abbas Shrine contribute to enhancing its medical presence to ensure safety of Arbaeen pilgrims?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a special medical plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), which includes several preventive and service-related measures to ensure the safety of the visitors and provide them with urgent medical care at vital locations that witness a large influx of pilgrims to the city of Karbala.

The plan included the opening of several medical outposts spread within the vicinity of the holy shrine and the paths of the visitors, in addition to first aid services and emergency health support through its specialised staff.

Deployment of medical detachments

The Medical Affairs Department has opened several medical posts to provide health services to visitors and to handle emergency cases in various locations. The most prominent ones are located at: Bab Twaireej, the sides of the area between the two holy shrines, the gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), the Qasim Square, in addition to the posts accompanying the processions affiliated with the holy shrine.

The head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, said: "The department has been providing medical, health, and therapeutic services to the visitors of Arbaeen. 80% of the medical units have been put into service, totalling 25 medical units this year, in addition to the units of Umm al-Baneen and Al-Sadiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon them). All of them are distributed inside and outside the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, and along the main routes of the city of Karbala: in the Sheikh Al-Kulayni complex on the Baghdad route, in the Al-Alqami complex on the Babylon route, and in the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex on the Najaf route."

She added that "the number of volunteers from the medical and health staff reached about 400 people, in addition to 500 paramedics, and 36 Persian language translators distributed across the checkpoints, while the number of female volunteers reached 750, including 300 doctors, along with Iranian female staff including doctors and translators," noting the "participation of 7 ambulances belonging to the holy shrine in providing services."

Providing specialised dental clinics

The Medical Affairs Department provided specialised dental clinics to meet the needs of the Arbaeen visitors and to offer them the necessary treatment.

Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi said, "The services provided by the department include offering specialised dental clinics equipped with all therapeutic and medical supplies, to receive visitors who suffer from dental problems and provide them with the necessary treatment."

She indicated that "the clinics are concentrated in the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) complex to serve the visitors on the Najaf-Karbala road, and in the Qasim Square opposite the Al-Alqami Gate of the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) shrine, in addition to the Ard al-Noor Hotel located in the Bab Baghdad area."

Comprehensive medical support from Al-Kafeel Hospital

For its part, Al-Kafeel Super Speciality Hospital provided supportive medical services as part of the prepared plan, which included mobilising its healthcare staff and providing necessary supplies to monitor critical cases and transport the injured when necessary.

The efforts of the Al-Kafeel Centre for Health and Public Safety

The Al-Kafeel Centre for Health and Safety deploys numerous emergency response teams inside and outside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and in the vicinity of the holy area, as the center's staff handle cases that require emergency medical intervention.

The centre has begun implementing its health plan for this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage through the emergency medical evacuation program, held under the slogan "You are safe in the hospitality of the holy shrines," with the participation of 350 volunteers from medical and health staff.

The center's director, Mr. Haidar Khalil Ibrahim, said: "The program is implemented through teams of trainers, paramedics, and volunteers who are responsible for rapid response, crisis management, and transferring emergency cases to the nearest health centre or hospital, through a high-level coordination system that includes wireless calls and ambulances deployed in the old area of Karbala and the streets surrounding the holy shrine."

He added that "the plan includes multiple key components, such as the relief control responsible for directing emergency cases, mobile teams, and emergency transport vehicles distributed across sectors, in addition to the axis of investigation and medical triage of cases, to reduce the pressure on health centres, while providing immediate treatments when possible."

He explained that "the emergency teams are deployed in multiple sectors, including the area between the two holy shrines, the area surrounding the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, and the Imam al-Zaman Street (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance). The coverage also extends to the roads leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). Each emergency team consists of five members equipped with complete medical kits and stretchers, led by a trained individual who evaluates, diagnoses, and classifies cases using modern medical triage systems."

The centre also held a training course earlier this year, with the participation of 350 trainees, aimed at preparing attendees to serve the visitors heading to the holy city of Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The course covered various topics, including recognising fainting cases and how to deal with them, practical training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and emergency intervention in choking cases for infants, children, and adults.

The medical plan was assigned by the Public Relations Department and Al-Ameed University

The Public Relations Department worked on supporting the health plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage by involving a number of medical college students in providing their services to the visitors.

The head of the University and School Relations Division of the department, Mr. Maher Khaled, confirmed that "more than 100 university students from medical colleges are contributing to the implementation of the medical plan after receiving specialised courses on first aid, transporting patients and injured individuals, and dealing with emergency situations in the field."

He added that "these efforts are part of providing a safe environment and health services for the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), and ensuring a quick response to any emergency during the days of Arbaeen pilgrimage."

For its part, Al-Ameed University has set up a medical detachment to provide its services to the visitors of Arbaeen, as part of the services offered by the Oum al-Baneen Procession Group (peace be upon her).

The head of the medical teams in the group, Dr. Jassim Mohsen Al-Sultani, said: "The team includes several professors from the faculties of medicine and their students, dentistry, nursing, and pharmacy, under the direct supervision of their professors, to ensure the provision of the best possible medical services."

He added that "the number of participants in the medical team reached about 270 students, who were divided into four shifts daily to ensure the service continues around the clock," noting that "the services provided include comprehensive examinations, blood pressure measurement, blood sugar level, and vital signs."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on providing a safe and healthy environment for visitors and supporting official medical authorities to serve the pilgrims to the city of Karbala.



/129