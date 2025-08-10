Religious Affairs Department spreading outreach stations inside and outside shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Religious Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has deployed its outreach stations inside and outside the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to serve the visitors of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The head of the department, Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, stated that the department distributed its outreach stations inside the holy courtyard of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and around the holy sanctuary, which included the basement and the outer doors, as well as the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) to answer the enquiries and religious and legal questions of the Arbaeen pilgrims.

He added that the outreach stations also included the main routes leading to the holy city of Karbala, which are managed by a number of esteemed specialists in the department alongside a group of volunteers.

Al-Karbalaei explained that the preaching stations provide a range of educational and awareness services, including answering religious questions related to jurisprudence and beliefs, and clarifying essential concepts.



/129