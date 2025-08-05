Al-Abbas Holy Shrine completes preparation of Umm al-Baneen courtyard in preparation for Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have completed the preparation and equipping of the Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) courtyard in preparation for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The assistant head of the Holy Shrine's Holy Courtyard Care Department; Sayed Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, said: "The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have completed the technical and service preparations for the Courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her) and its basement, in preparation for receiving the Arbaeen pilgrims."

He added that "the basement is designated for women, as it includes several service and awareness stations, such as medical clinics, women's religious guidance, in addition to a prayer area specifically for women and a fully equipped lounge."

He explained that "the upper area of the courtyard provided additional rest areas designated for female volunteers, while the surrounding area of the courtyard was organized with two pathways for entering the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and exiting toward the Bab Baghdad area, to facilitate the movement of visitors."

He explained that "the preparations were carried out with extensive participation from the departments affiliated with the holy shrine, and were implemented in direct coordination with its administration to ensure the provision of a comprehensive service environment that can accommodate the increasing number of visitors."



/129