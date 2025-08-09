Imam Ali Shrine unveils massive operational plan for 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imam Ali (AS) Shrine in Najaf has launched an extensive operational plan to accommodate the millions expected for the 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The shrine announced full preparedness for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, unveiling a wide-ranging plan covering services, logistics, security, and media operations.

Jaafar Al-Budairi, Deputy Head of the Shrine’s Media Department, told Iraq’s official news agency that all arrangements are being coordinated under the supervision of the Shrine’s General Secretariat and a dedicated operations room for mass pilgrimages.

“This comprehensive effort includes hospitality, medical support, water distribution, emergency preparedness, and enhanced security measures,” said Al-Budairi.

Fifteen dedicated hospitality tents will offer pilgrims three meals daily, distributing over 250,000 meals per day. More than 500 trained volunteers, including both men and women, are ready for safe emergency evacuation if needed.

The Shrine has also expanded cold water stations, pumping over 10 million liters of clean water daily through five main access points. More than 3,500 volunteers have been mobilized to serve in various roles, and 61 Wi-Fi transmitters have been installed around the courtyard and the nearby Lady Fatima Zahra (SA) complex to provide free internet access for pilgrims.

Al-Budairi emphasized crowd control and surveillance. Over 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed inside and around the shrine, including the courtyard of Lady Fatima Zahra (SA), while advanced scanning systems (Rapiscan) and multiple security checkpoints will help ensure safety.

“Our teams have been trained to operate high-tech inspection devices to detect threats efficiently,” he added.

To handle the large influx of visitors, newly installed tents covering over 1,657 square meters each will provide shaded rest areas. Canopies have also been placed around courtyards and lodging sites to reduce sun exposure. Sanitation, cleaning, portable toilets, and carpeted rest zones have been included in the master plan.

Five media teams have been assigned to document and broadcast the spiritual and logistical dimensions of the Arbaeen pilgrimage from the shrine in Najaf.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala. It is the largest annual peaceful gathering in the world, with over 22 million pilgrims participating in recent years, many walking from Najaf to Karbala — a journey of over 80 km — as a show of devotion and solidarity.

The pilgrimage represents a profound act of spiritual resistance and unity, transcending national and linguistic boundaries, with pilgrims attending from over 150 countries.

