Holy Quran House at Imam Hussain Shrine completes review of over 10,000 Quran copies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Darul Quran Karim of the Imam Hussein (AS) Shrine announced the successful completion of a comprehensive technical review of over 10,000 copies of the Holy Quran. The initiative is part of an integrated plan aimed at maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and quality in the printed production of the Quranic text.

Amal Al-Matouri, Head of the Women’s Quranic Activities Unit, stated: “We worked diligently and with great enthusiasm to conduct a technical and visual review of each copy. The review process included ensuring that there were no technical and typographical errors, such as extra or overlapping dots, remaining printed matter, ink shadows, blurred words, and any other problems that could affect the clarity and beauty of the Quran''.

Al-Matouri emphasized that this achievement coincides with the summer Quranic courses and preparations for future Quranic stations. “This highlights the exceptional efforts of the female staff in our unit and their dedication to providing a service that reflects the sanctity and accuracy required of the Holy Quran'', she said.

She further noted that several female teachers and volunteers from the Holy Quran House participated in the review process, demonstrating exceptional accuracy and commitment, which enabled the team to complete the task within the designated timeframe.

Al-Mutawari also revealed that an additional batch of 5,000 Quran copies is now awaiting review. “This reflects the growing trust in the capabilities and expertise of our technical team'', she added.

