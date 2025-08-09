Representative of Supreme Religious Authority opens Tal Al-Zainabi site to Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, has ordered the opening of the Tal Al-Zainabi Site, also known as the Zainabi Hill Site, to pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, even though the site remains in its final stages of construction. The initiative is intended to accommodate the large number of pilgrims and provide them with additional space and services during this significant spiritual event.

Sheikh Al-Karbalaey explained that the site covers a total area of 3,300 square meters and consists of four underground levels. It has been designed with exceptional architectural features and intricate ornamentation and is part of the larger Al-Aqeela Zainab (peace be upon her) Courtyard Project.

In his statement, Sheikh Al-Karbalaey said that millions of pilgrims are arriving to visit the shrines of Imam Abi Abdullah Al-Hussain and his brother Aba Al-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them) for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Given the advanced progress of the Zainabi Hill Site, the decision was made to open the space for pilgrims, although it has not yet been officially inaugurated. He noted that this will allow pilgrims to perform their religious rituals within the site and benefit from the improvements made.

He highlighted the transformation of the site, which originally measured only 200 square meters, and has now expanded to 3,300 square meters, offering a vastly larger area for prayer and gathering.

Sheikh Al-Karbalaey also praised the quality of the architectural work and the services provided, stating that the space offers a beautiful and spiritually enriching environment for worship and devotion. He expressed his deep gratitude to those who contributed to the completion of the project, acknowledging their dedication and the impressive results achieved. He concluded by recognizing the site as an important addition to the overall experience of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and as a lasting contribution to the legacy of Al-Aqeela Zainab (peace be upon her).

