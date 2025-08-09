Iran’s Arbaeen Quranic convoy begins programs in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first group of Quran activists who part of Iran’s Arbaeen Quranic Convoy, have arrived in Iraq earlier this week and begun holding Quranic programs in the holy city of Najaf.

One of the programs was held at the Moukeb (service station) set up by the Qazvin Department of Awqaf and Charity Affairs in Ayatollah Shahroudi Husseiniyeh (religious center) in Najaf.

This group will continue its Quranic programs along the Arbaeen march route from Najaf to Karbala and arrive in Karbala on Thursday, August 7, to perform their final program.

This twenty-strong group includes young Quran reciters from the Oswah National Team, who were sent to Iraq as the first group of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Arbaeen Quranic Convoy, known as the Imam Reza's (AS) Quranic Convoy.

Earlier, Seyed Mohammad Mojani, head of the Quranic Activities Working Group of the Cultural Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters, had said that according to the plans, the members of the convoy, comprising more than eighty Quran reciters and activists, will depart for Iraq in the middle of the month of Safar in four stages.

Their Quranic programs will continue in the city of Karbala until the Day of Arbaeen, and they will begin returning to the country afterward, he added.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony, which falls on August 14 this year, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

The pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to the holy city.

Iran also sends a Quranic convoy, known as the Noor Convoy, to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession.

The members of the convoy perform different Quranic and religious programs, including recitation of the Quran, Adhan (call to prayers), and Tawasheeh, on the road between Najaf and Karbala and elsewhere during the Arbaeen march.

This year’s convoy operates under the title of Imam Reza (AS) Convoy.

...................

End/ 257