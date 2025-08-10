Iran condemns recent Israeli cabinet resolution on full occupation of Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement has strongly condemned a resolution by the Israeli regime's security cabinet to fully occupy the Gaza Strip, and assessed it as part of completing the plan to genocide the Palestinians and eliminate the identity and existence of Palestine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while expressing its strong concern and disgust over the continued killing and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the attack on Islamic holy sites in Holy Quds, and while appreciating the principled positions of freedom-loving governments and nations in declaring solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, emphasizes the responsibility of the international community to stop the genocide and provide immediate assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza,” the statement said.

It added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly condemns the recent decision of the Zionist regime's cabinet to completely occupy the Gaza Strip and displace its residents, and assesses it as part of completing the plan to genocide the Palestinians and eliminate the identity and existence of Palestine.

“This resolution is a gross violation of international law and a targeted measure to expand the occupation and impose new realities throughout occupied Palestine by using force and military force. Without a doubt, the Zionist regime's actions to re-displace the Palestinian people are condemned, and it is necessary to preserve the identity and historical and legal status of the holy sites in the city of Holy Quds,” the statement further said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the need for an immediate and complete cessation of aggression against Gaza, immediate, unconditional and complete access of humanitarian aid to the Strip, ensuring freedom of action for aid organizations in carrying out humanitarian missions, supporting regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate and complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of occupying forces from the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners and detainees, and the implementation of the reconstruction plan.

The statement further said that in light of the decisions of the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for political and military officials of the Israeli regime and the orders of the International Court of Justice regarding the crime of genocide in occupied Palestine, the regime bears responsibility for the heinous crimes committed and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophes in the Gaza Strip.

It further said that the international community, especially the Security Council and other global legal and human rights institutions, are expected to fulfill their legal and moral duties, prepare the ground for the trial and punishment of Zionist criminals, and put an end to the long-standing impunity of this regime.

The statement added thar the realization of the national rights of the Palestinian people, and above all the fundamental right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and unified Palestinian state with Holy Quds as its capital, is a legal and moral necessity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while emphasizing the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the right of the Palestinian people to be completely free from the yoke of occupation, apartheid, and colonialism, recalls its democratic initiative to refer to the votes of the original inhabitants of the Palestinian land, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, to determine their own destiny and the type of political system that will govern the Palestinian land.

