Iran envoy: Germany’s decision to halt arms exports to Israel ‘too late’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, Iran’s ambassador to Germany, has criticized Berlin’s decision to suspend military exports to Israel as “too late,” given the depth of the humanitarian disaster in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ahmadabadi made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, responding to Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s announcement that Germany would halt all exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza “until further notice.”

The move marked a rare and striking shift by one of Israel’s strongest international backers, following a decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to take control of Gaza City.

Iran’s ambassador described the German chancellor’s decision as “too late,” but added that even a small step could help heal the deep wounds of the defenseless Palestinians trapped in what he called an “open prison.”

Germany, alongside the United States and Italy, has been among the top suppliers of weapons used by Israel in its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

On Friday, Germany expressed anger over Israel’s plan to expand military operations in Gaza City. The United Nations, regional countries, humanitarian organizations, and human rights groups have widely condemned the escalation.

Britain, Spain, Turkey, and Australia are among Israel’s allies that have so far condemned the plan to occupy Gaza City.

.....................

End/ 257