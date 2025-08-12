Berlin, The Hague join worldwide outcry against Israeli regime’s crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Global support for the Palestinian people in Gaza is gaining momentum, with more countries witnessing huge rallies in protest at the Israeli regime’s crimes.

One of the latest protests saw hundreds of Germans gathering in the capital, Berlin, on Monday night to voice their anger at Israel’s recent killing of journalists in the war-ravaged territory.

Berlin demonstrators displayed photos of the victims while waving Palestinian flags and banners.

They strongly condemned the targeting of media workers by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The protesters carried placards with powerful messages, including "rest in peace, freedom of the press.”

They also carried posters that depicted Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a wanted criminal next to toy babies covered in blood.

Another banner read, "Even the Nazis did not bomb hospitals," in clear reference to the fact that journalists were targeted in front of a hospital in Gaza.

Germany has witnessed waves of anti-Israel protests in reaction to the regime's genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.

Meanwhile, a large number of people protested Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza outside the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday.

Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammad Qareqa, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Nofal, and Mo’men Aliwa, as well as Mohammad al-Khalidi, a journalist with the Sahat platform, were killed in a deliberate Israeli strike on their tent outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

The Israeli military shamelessly admitted carrying out the assassination, claiming Anas al-Sharif was a member of the Hamas resistance group, an accusation that Al Jazeera and Sharif had previously rejected as baseless.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late on Sunday, killing five journalists, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Gaza government condemned “Israel’s systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

At least 61,499 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 153,575 individuals injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza.

