IRGC condemns Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza as assault on truth, humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the targeted killing of six journalists in Gaza, including renowned Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, describing it as a flagrant assault on human dignity and the universal right to freedom of expression.

According to Mehr, in a statement issued following the deadly Israeli strike near Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, the IRGC mourned the loss of “six brave and devoted journalists who stood on the front lines of truth.” Among them was al-Sharif, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist and one of Gaza’s most prominent media voices, whose fearless reporting had become a lifeline for global awareness amid the ongoing war.

The IRGC emphasized that this deliberate attack on media professionals represents not only a violation of international humanitarian law but also a calculated attempt to silence the truth and impose a media blackout. “Journalists are the sentinels of truth in today’s cognitive battlefield,” the statement read. “Their pens and cameras challenge distortion and expose injustice. Targeting them is a crime against humanity and a blow to the conscience of the world.”

The statement further condemned the Zionist regime’s ongoing efforts to suppress information and obstruct the global community’s access to the realities unfolding in Gaza. “This racist and predatory regime has once again shown its brutal nature, seeking to bury its atrocities beneath the rubble of censorship and fear.”

By assassinating journalists, the IRGC argued, Israel aims to sever the lifeline of awareness and prevent the transmission of the Palestinian narrative to the world. “It is not just the journalists who are being targeted—it is the truth itself.”

The IRGC concluded by calling on international organizations, media watchdogs, and human rights defenders to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and to protect the remaining voices still reporting from Gaza under life-threatening conditions.

