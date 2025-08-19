IRGC deputy commander: Israel, US suffered miscalculation in 12-day war against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that Israel and the United States miscalculated in the 12-day war against Iran, believing they would have secured victory but ultimately failed. .

Speaking at an event in the city of Zanjan on Monday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi recalled that “the Zionist enemy and the US entered the war with their full power, but they suffered a miscalculation as they were certain of success, which did not happen.”

He said since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the enemies have never ceased their hostility, adding, “From 47 years ago until today, global arrogance, especially America and its allies, have continued their enmities against the Islamic Republic.”

Israel launched the large-scale assaults against Iran on June 13. Washington also joined the Israeli war and bombed three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities on the pretext of preventing Iran from what it claimed to be developing nuclear weapons. The war was halted on June 24 after Israel was forced to unilaterally cease its aggression.

Referring to the 12-day war, Fadavi noted that “in the first days of the war, contacts were made between regional leaders and the Zionist enemy, but after a few days, the situation changed in our favor. These successes were by the grace of God.”

The IRGC deputy commander also cited achievements in the defense of Iran, highlighting missile operations during the 12-day conflict that struck sensitive points in Israel as “a clear symbol of victory.”

