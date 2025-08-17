IRGC announced dismantling 2 terrorist teams; 6 killed, 25 kg bomb identified

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The IRGC announced the dismantling of 2 terrorist teams in Sistan and Baluchestan province on Sunday.

"Quds Headquarters forces, in cooperation with other security and intelligence agencies, succeeded in identifying and destroying two terrorist safe houses in the north and south of Sistan and Baluchestan province, " IRGC said in a statement.

In these separate operations, six terrorists who were planning to carry out suicide and sabotage attacks were killed.

About 25 kilograms of explosives and bombs were discovered in these operations, according to the statement.



