Terrorist attack claims lives of two police officers in southeastern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Iranian police officers were killed and another wounded in a terrorist attack targeting their vehicle along the Khash-Zahedan highway in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran.

According to provincial police sources, the ambush occurred on Tuesday near the town of Sib and Suran, where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on the patrol vehicle. The attack resulted in the immediate deaths of two officers and left a third injured.

According to IRNA, authorities have launched a swift operation to identify and apprehend those responsible. Security and law enforcement officials emphasized that further details and the outcome of the investigation will be shared once available.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed repeated militant activity in recent years, often targeting both civilians and security personnel.

....................

End/ 257