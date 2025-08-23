Iran UN envoy: UN should unequivocally condemn terrorist attack on Iran

In a letter to the Security Council regarding the terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan in Southeastern Iran, the envoy stated that Islamic Republic calls on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to condemn this heinous act of terrorism in the strongest possible terms and without any ambiguity.

Iravani said that any double standards or selective approach in condemning terrorism is unacceptable and will only undermine the credibility of the Security Council.

The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

Further to our letter dated 28 July 2025 (A/79/978-S/2025/489), I am writing to draw your urgent attention to yet another heinous terrorist attack committed by the armed terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the early hours of today afternoon, 22 August, in the Damen district of Iranshahr, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, armed terrorists of Jaish al-Adl ambushed two vehicles carrying Iranian law enforcement officers. This cowardly assault resulted in the martyrdom of five police officers.

The terrorist group of Jaish al-Adl has publicly and unequivocally claimed responsibility for this crime. This atrocity follows another barbaric terrorist attack on 26 July 2025, when three armed members of Jaish al-Adl launched a coordinated assault on a courthouse in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. In that deliberate targeting of civilians, six innocent people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, tragically lost their lives, and 24 others were injured.

These appalling crimes, which deliberately targeted law enforcement officers, civilians, and even children, are flagrant violations of international law, including international humanitarian law, They expose once again the inhumane, terrorist, and extremist nature of Jaish al-Adl and the serious threat it poses to peace and security in the region. This terrorist group continues to operate with links to, and backing from, Daesh-K and foreign sponsors, in blatant impunity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council and the Secretary-General to unequivocally condemn this heinous act of terrorism in the strongest possible terms.

Any double standards or selective approaches in the condemnation of terrorism are unacceptable and only undermine the credibility of the Security Council. Furthermore, those who provide support, shelter, or any form of facilitation to such terrorist groups bear full responsibility for their crimes and must be held fully accountable.

I would be grateful if you would circulate this letter as a document of the Security Council and of the General Assembly under agenda item 110, “ Measures to eliminate international terrorism. ”



/129