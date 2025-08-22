5 Iranian police officers martyred in terrorist attack

Two police vehicles came under a terrorist attack in Iranshahr in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran on Friday, resulting in the martyrdom of five police officers.

Terrorists carried out an armed attack on two police patrol units on the Khash-Iranshahr Road, killing five members of the police officers.

During a patrol in ​​Daman checkpoint, outskirt of Iranshahr city, five brave police officers were martyred in a cowardly attack by terrorists and following attackers fled the scene of incident after committing the crime.

According to the official media, the operation to identify and pursue the perpetrators of this terrorist act has been placed on the agenda of security and law enforcement forces.

Iranshahr is a city located in Sistan and Baluchestan province, 337 kilometers away from Zahedan, capital of this province.