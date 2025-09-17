Pakistan's Shia Leader Criticizes Global Hypocrisy on Democracy, Highlights Human Rights Abuses

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his official statement, Allama Naqvi questioned the sincerity of global powers and institutions, including the United Nations, for failing to address ongoing atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, where, according to him, Palestinian lives continue to be trampled with impunity.

He also condemned India's approach in the region, citing blatant violations of fundamental human rights and accusing the international community of turning a blind eye for political and economic interests.

“While the world marks the International Day of Democracy, Gaza is being crushed, atrocities in the West Bank show no signs of stopping, and South Asia continues to witness suppression of basic rights. Unfortunately, these violations are either ignored or justified in the name of strategic interests,” said Naqvi.

He pointed out that the model of democracy widely practiced today is deeply rooted in a capitalist system, which he argued serves elite interests more than public welfare. “Democracy in theory is ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people,’ but in many countries—including Pakistan—it has become nothing more than a theoretical or documentary concept,” he added.

Referring to Pakistan’s own democratic history, the Shia leader stated that general elections in the country have consistently remained controversial, raising serious questions about transparency, voter rights, and institutional neutrality. He criticized the prevailing political environment where fear, censorship, and suppression of media continue, saying these practices are fundamentally anti-democratic.

“Elections in Pakistan have always been marred by allegations of rigging and manipulation. Until free and fair elections are ensured, democracy cannot truly flourish,” Naqvi emphasized.

Allama Naqvi reminded that the purpose of the International Day of Democracy, first observed in 2008, is to strengthen democratic institutions and promote democratic values worldwide. However, he lamented that authoritarian regimes have often been supported at the cost of genuine democratic movements, especially in countries where such regimes serve international strategic interests.

He also highlighted that Islamic governance encourages consultation (Shura) and collective decision-making, aligning with the core democratic principle of respect for public opinion.

“Respecting the will of the people is not only essential for progress but also rooted in Islamic tradition. Only by genuinely embracing public opinion can a nation move towards sustainable development and join the ranks of truly democratic and developed states,” he concluded.

The statement serves as a stark reminder that for many in the Global South, democracy remains an elusive ideal—celebrated in international rhetoric but often undermined by local practices and global double standards.