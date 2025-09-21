Lucknow Friday Prayer Leader criticizes political pressure on judiciary over Waqf law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Seyyed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, Secretary General of the Indian Ulema Council and Friday prayer leader of Lucknow, voiced strong concern over the Supreme Court’s interim verdict on the Endowment (Waqf) Amendment Act, calling it a serious threat to Muslim religious endowments.

Speaking in Lucknow, Hojatoleslam Naqvi said the government has sought to influence the judiciary through political pressure, stressing that the amended law paves the way for interference and even confiscation of centuries-old Muslim waqfs. “Many endowments are hundreds of years old; how can documents from 200 or 400 years ago be demanded?” he asked.

He also criticized provisions allowing non-Muslims to enter the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, saying such interference would never be accepted in non-Muslim trusts. “This is not merely a judicial issue but one that touches the very prestige of Islamic waqfs in India,” he underlined.

Naqvi urged unity within the Muslim community and called for a broad popular movement to repeal the law in its entirety, warning that partial amendments will not resolve the core problem.

..................

End/ 257