Qatar and Saudi Arabia are equal partner in attack on Hamas leaders in Doha

Speaking in a sermon, Naqvi said the assault in Doha was not simply an attack on Qatar but rather “an attack on Hamas itself.”

He warned that Hamas, wherever it exists, faces constant danger. “Only those who resist are true believers,” he asserted, arguing that what some call “peace” is in fact nothing more than a strategy to legitimize Israel and a path of humiliation.

Naqvi further accused Arab rulers of abandoning resistance in favor of what he described as disgraceful compromises.

“The United States and Israel are preparing new games, while Muslim leaders have mistaken humiliation for salvation,” he said.

“They believe Muslims can be saved through surrender, but this is a deception. A silent and compromising army is in reality an army of disgrace — and an ally of the enemy.”

