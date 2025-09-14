Iraq’s PM calls for Islamic alliance after Israeli strike on Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called for the creation of a political, security, and economic alliance among Islamic countries, following the attack on Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, al-Sudani described the Israeli bombing of Qatar as a breach of international laws and norms and a threat to the security of the Gulf state and the region. He emphasized that nothing prevents Islamic countries from creating a joint security force for collective defense, adding, “We have many cards we can use to confront this aggression, which will not stop at Qatar.”

Meanwhile, government source told Shafaq News that al-Sudani will represent Iraq at the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on September 14–15, noting that Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa will also attend, along with other Arab leaders.

Israel carried out the airstrike, targeting Hamas political leaders in Qatar.

The strikes, which targeted senior Hamas negotiators, left six people martyred, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya. According to Israel Hayom, the occupation forces had informed both US and Qatari authorities prior to striking Hamas’ Doha office.

The United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, who hosted indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to end war in Gaza.

The airstrikes have drawn widespread criticism from the United Nations, the Arab League, and countries across the region. The UN Security Council, in a statement supported by the United States, expressed concern over the attack and reaffirmed Qatar’s sovereignty, while Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the strikes a “flagrant violation.” Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the assault as a “dangerous escalation.”

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Algeria, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, and Lebanon all issued sharp denunciations, warning that the aggression threatens both regional and international security.

Palestinian factions also joined in the condemnation, with President Mahmoud Abbas describing the attack as a strike on “sisterly Qatar,” while the Islamic Jihad movement called it a “criminal act” aimed at undermining Doha’s mediation efforts.

