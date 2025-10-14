Iraqi PM calls for joint effort to rebuild Gaza, promote regional stability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has urged the resolution of disputes between Iran and Western countries through dialogue, emphasizing that diplomacy is the only effective path to regional stability.

Speaking during a series of meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, al-Sudani called for concerted efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East and promote dialogue on all contentious issues — including the ongoing Iranian nuclear dispute.

According to Mehr, the Iraqi prime minister met with the kings of Jordan and Bahrain, the president of the Palestinian Authority, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Cyprus, the chancellor of Germany, and the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Armenia.

Al-Sudani underscored that global and regional challenges must be addressed through cooperation, dialogue, and respect for international law, noting that constructive engagement is essential to easing tensions “between Iran and Western countries and on other regional files.”

He and other participating leaders also stressed the urgency of rebuilding Gaza and meeting the basic humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians, urging major powers, Arab nations, and international institutions to take coordinated action to support the war-torn enclave.

