Senior cleric: Sharm el-Sheikh Summit reflected humiliation of some Arab leaders before Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Mohsen Araki has slammed the Sharm el-Sheikh summit as a “scene of humiliation” for certain Arab leaders before Donald Trump, saying their servitude to Zionism and the United States exposed their lack of dignity.

Speaking at a gathering of deputy propaganda heads of provincial seminaries in Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki said the Egyptian president, who has long sought to undermine the resistance movement, was particularly humiliated at the meeting. He emphasized that the global community praised Iran’s decision not to attend the summit, calling it a sign of the Islamic Republic’s faith and independence.

Highlighting the importance of countering psychological warfare, Ayatollah Araki noted that the enemy’s greatest weapon is spreading fear, despair, and illusions to weaken nations from within. “On the battlefield, the enemy is a loser; it is only through psychological operations that they seek to prevent our victory,” he said.

The senior cleric called on religious institutions to explain the achievements of the Islamic Revolution to the younger generation, urging efforts to strengthen their faith and understanding of the roots of the enemy’s hostility.

Ayatollah Araki stressed that faith is the key to national power and self-confidence, citing the early Islamic battles of Khaybar and Ahzab as models of courage and reliance on God. “The same spirit that led Muslims to victory in those times,” he said, “can today safeguard our nation against cultural and psychological aggression.”

