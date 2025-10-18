Photos: Closing Ceremony of 2nd Intl Conference on “Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity” in Qom
The closing ceremony of the Second International Conference on “Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity” was held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at the Sheikh Tusi Hall of the Islamic Propagation Office in Qom. The event aimed to launch a global movement to confront the “great moral collapse” of humanity and featured broad participation from academic and religious institutions across 25 countries.
18 October 2025 - 11:23
