Iran's Qom hosts global ethics forum on Islam, Christianity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The city of Qom hosted a major academic gathering on ethical life in Islam and Christianity, organized by the Research Institute of Islamic Sciences and Culture at the Ghadir International Conference Center of the Islamic Propagation Office.

The event comes ahead of the Second International Conference on Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity, scheduled for October 14. Over two days, several specialized commissions are being held, covering topics such as bioethics, medical ethics, family ethics, and interreligious relations.

Dr. Mohammad Suri, head of the Research Institute of Philosophy and Theology, said the scholarly works of the event will be unveiled during the closing session on Thursday.

Participants and speakers include scholars and theologians from Iran, Russia, Qatar, South Africa, Pakistan, and the United States. Among them are Hojatoleslam Abbas Pasandideh, Lisa Kemmerer of the University of Montana, Rev. Nikita Kuznetsov of Kazan Orthodox Theological University, and Ella Gandhi, peace activist and granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

The conference aims to deepen dialogue between Islam and Christianity on shared moral foundations and explore ethical responses to contemporary challenges in medicine, family, and society.

The closing ceremony on Thursday will feature addresses by Ayatollah Ahmad Vaezi, head of the Islamic Propagation Office, and several international scholars, including Rev. Kuznetsov and Yusuf Mahmoud Al-Sedqi, deputy head of the Doha Interfaith Dialogue Center.

