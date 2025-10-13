Senior cleric calls ethics common axis of Islam, Christianity for salvation of humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The issue of ethics is today the most important pillar through which humans can confront some of the problems and challenges, and the role of Islam and Christianity in creating the ethics movement is beyond doubt, an Iranian cleric said.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Taqi Sobhani made the remarks at a press conference in Qom about the Second Conference on Comparative Studies of Ethics in Islam and Christianity.

If the Abrahamic religions pursue the issue of ethics as a human and global phenomenon, there will undoubtedly be happiness awaiting humanity in the future, otherwise many crises will occur for humanity, said Hojat-ol-Islam Sobhani, who is the chairman of the conference.

This conference focuses on issues of applied ethics in the world, he said, adding, “Humanity is facing a huge moral collapse in contemporary times, and legal and security systems have lost their effectiveness and do not have the power to protect humans in social crises. War, family breakdown, women’s rights, the environment, and social harm are among the crises that severely threaten humanity today, and as humanity advances in technology, economic, and political power, the areas of crisis also grow.”

He said that the closing ceremony of the conference will be held on Thursday with the presence of guests from inside and outside the country.

‘Various conference have been held in the Islamic Development Office and scientific centers of the country, but this conference has features that distinguish it. First, the conference focuses on scientific and practical issues of humanity in the contemporary world, and it is not just a discussion about scientific and theoretical topics, but also on relevant issues. Also the participation and the active presence of activists has been taken into account, and many of those who are active in the world know about this conference and participate.

Hojat-ol-Islam Sobhani emphasized that there is a dynamic and sustainable perspective in this conference, “meaning that we do not simply consider the conference an event that will end soon. Rather, since the beginning of the first conference, we have been constantly holding various in-person and virtual meetings, and discussions have been held about it for two years.”

He said that this event is the focal point of cooperation between various scientific and cultural institutions in different parts of the world. “We are trying to bring together a network of elites and those concerned about ethics around the world through this conference. Also, the products being produced by the conference are one of its important features because they have been produced and published in cooperation with institutions, scientific centers, and publications abroad. This means that the 18 final works of this conference are being published in cooperation with one of the prominent publishers, which is considered one of the new experiences in organizing conferences.”

He went on to say that the conference is not just a scientific movement, but a human necessity, and there are personalities in the conference who have millions of audiences around the world.

“This conference is a platform and capacity for spreading moral values ​​and controlling various social crises. It is being held simultaneously with the World Ethics Day, which has been approved by the United Nations.”

Also speaking was Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Sahaf Kashani, the executive secretary of the conference, who stated that the conference “is the product of two years of efforts by our colleagues, and we succeeded in attracting the participation of nearly 100 scholars from 25 countries around the world, and nearly 30 preliminary meetings and commissions have also been held.”

Sahaf Kashani added that this conference is being held in cooperation with scientific institutions and centers in different countries, adding, “The fruit of scientific cooperation is the production and publication of 18 joint works by Christian and Muslim authors from 25 countries around the world, while some followers of other religions have also presented papers.”

