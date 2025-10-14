Hindu Spiritual Leader Describes Islam Religion of Harmony and Prophet Messenger of Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: SNN Channel organized an online interfaith conference titled "Azmat-e-Mustafa (PBUH)", in which scholars and intellectuals from various religions participated. They paid tribute to the universal message of mercy, peace, and humanity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and emphasized promoting love, tolerance, and mutual respect in the present era.

Speaking at the conference, renowned Hindu spiritual leader from Nepal, Shri Swami Vishwasanand, called Islam a religion of peace and the Prophet of Islam a messenger of peace.

Expressing concern over the growing Islamophobia in India, increasing atrocities against Muslims, and state oppression, he said:

“I appeal for peace to all Indians from Nepal. I am deeply saddened by the way Muslims are being mistreated today. Islam has always spoken of peace and harmony, and the Prophet of Islam is a messenger of peace.”