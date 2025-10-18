American-Islamic Relations Urges Social Media Platforms to Act Against Indian AI Bots Spreading Anti-Muslim Hate

AhlulBayt News Agency: CAIR’s statement, issued on October 15, follows a report by the Center for the Study of Organised Hate, which uncovered over 1,300 AI-generated images and videos promoting anti-Muslim bigotry circulating in India.

The report found that this content—which includes the sexualization of Muslim women, dehumanising Muslims, and glorifying violence—has generated more than 27 million engagements across different social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

“Social media companies must take concrete action to crack down on anti-Muslim bot accounts in India using AI to promote real-world violence against Indian Muslims,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR’s Deputy Executive Director. “Fake campaigns like this can and have led to real violence against various communities.”

CAIR warned that the misuse of AI to amplify hate speech and misinformation poses a serious threat to vulnerable communities.

It also highlighted the broader implications of such campaigns, pointing to a global trend of AI misuse to target vulnerable communities, especially in regions like India, where religious minorities already face systemic discrimination and violence.