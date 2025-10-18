CAIR Applauds Hate Crime Charges in Racist Stabbing Case in Colorado

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. about an argument between two men in the lobby of a hotel and the stabbing. Deputies arrived and located both the victim and the suspect. Witnesses told deputies the suspect made derogatory racial comments during the initial argument, according to the release. The suspect was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury, committing a bias-motivated crime with bodily injury and menacing.

“We welcome hate crime charges for this disturbing crime and pray the victim recovers swiftly,” said CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison. “Hate-motivated violence is abhorrent and must be condemned and dealt with to the full extent of the law.”

CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.