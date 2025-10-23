Swedish Islamic Body Condemns Suspected Arson Attack on Luleå Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Federation of Islamic Associations in Sweden (FIFS) has expressed “deep concern and regret” over a fire that broke out on Friday night at a mosque in the Hertsön district of Luleå.

Police have classified the incident as arson and launched an investigation, according to Alkompis news outlet.

In a statement, FIFS said, “This is the second attack of this kind in a short period. The Hultsfred Mosque was recently targeted in a deliberate fire, which has heightened growing concerns within the Muslim community in Sweden.”

The statement added, “The recurrence of such attacks against mosques fuels a sense of insecurity among Muslims. This occurs alongside political and media discourse that fosters suspicion toward Muslims and turns them into legitimate targets in public debates.”

The federation emphasized that “any attack on mosques is an assault on religious freedom and democracy,” warning that the repetition of such incidents is “extremely dangerous.”

Faraj Semmo, president of FIFSe, also called on authorities “to prioritize investigations in this regard and strengthen protection for places of worship that may be at risk.”

Earlier, the Islamic Association in Norrbotten County expressed regret following a fire at a mosque under construction.

Its head, Ammar Ali, said the fire had already been extinguished when he arrived at the site around 6:30 a.m. “Police remained on the scene to secure the area and prevent residents from approaching until the investigation was completed,” he added.

Ali explained that the mosque project had faced opposition from local right-wing parties “who tried through legal challenges to block the allocation of land for its construction but failed in all their attempts.”



