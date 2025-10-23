Norway Launches First Anti-Islamophobia Portal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Norway’s Islamic Dialogue Network has launched stoppmuslimhat.no, the country’s first national platform dedicated to documenting and combating Islamophobia.

According to Muslims Around the World, the platform was introduced during the “Stop Islamophobia” conference held in Oslo on Sunday, October 19. The event brought together imams, scholars, politicians, youth leaders, and civil society representatives from across Norway.

The portal is designed to gather data and firsthand reports of hate incidents, aiming to build a comprehensive database that can inform just and effective policies to combat anti-Muslim discrimination and bias.

The Islamic Dialogue Network emphasized that Islamophobia is not merely a minority issue but a national challenge that erodes public trust and weakens democratic values. It warned that harmful stereotypes in everyday life, employment, and social media contribute to fear and division.

Oslo’s Mayor, Anne Lindboe, officially inaugurated the portal and commended the Network’s efforts in promoting a more inclusive and equitable society. She stressed the importance of collaboration among religious institutions, civic organizations, and government bodies to address hate and discrimination.

The Network clarified that the portal’s launch is not the conclusion of the conference, but rather the beginning of a renewed national effort to confront hate speech through education, dialogue, and systemic action. Enhancing cooperation between mosques, public institutions, and civil society is a key next step.

The Network concluded by stating that hatred thrives in silence, but through knowledge and solidarity, that silence can be broken—paving the way for a safer, more just, and united society.

