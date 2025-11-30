Norway condemns Israeli attacks on Syria, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Norwegian embassy in Damascus and Beirut condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon, describing them as "concerning."

The embassy urged Israel to honor its obligations under United Nations resolutions and international humanitarian law.

This was stated in a post on the American platform "X" (formerly Twitter).

The embassy said: "The recent Israeli attacks in Syria and Lebanon and their impact on civilians are deeply concerning, and we extend our sincere condolences to the affected families."

It added: "Israel must fulfill its commitments to peace, stability, and security, and all parties must respect sovereignty in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international humanitarian law. Norway remains committed to dialogue and peace."

Early Friday morning, an Israeli patrol entered the town of "Beit Jinn" in southern Damascus countryside, leading to armed clashes with local residents, which resulted in the injury of six Israeli soldiers, including three officers.

In retaliation, Israel launched an airstrike, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including women and children, and injuring about 25 others.

In Lebanon, the Israeli army has intensified its attacks since last month, which many view as a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, with media leaks suggesting plans for a new attack on Lebanon.

The ceasefire agreement had ended an Israeli assault on Lebanon that began in October 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000 others.

During this war, Israel occupied five Lebanese hills in the south, and the agreement stipulated that Israel would withdraw from them after 60 days, but it has not complied. Moreover, Israel continues to occupy other Lebanese areas for decades.

