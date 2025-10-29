Bosnian Muslims’ mosque launched in Norway

AhlulBayt News Agency: A mosque and cultural center for the Bosnian Muslim minority was launched in the Norwegian city of Stavanger after decades of waiting.

According to MuslimsAroundTheWorld, in a historic event and after decades of waiting, the Bosnian Muslim minority in Norway celebrated the opening of their mosque and cultural center in the city of Stavanger.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by students from religious education centers, and the program continued the next day in the Clarion Hotel Hall with 300 participants from all over Norway.

Friday prayers were held in the presence of a large number of worshippers and then eulogy recitation was performed by imams of the Bosnian Muslim minority community in Norway and with the participation of artist Armen Mozavirija.

Ibrahim Efendi Sabić, the mosque’s imam, said in a speech, “This mosque has fulfilled a long-standing dream and serves as a religious and cultural home for a community whose members have lived without a religious shelter for decades.”

He added, “The construction of this mosque is a symbol of the presence and continuity of Bosniaks and Islam in this part of Europe and acts as a bridge between Bosnian roots and Norwegian society.”

Other speakers at the event emphasized the role of mosques in facing contemporary challenges, stating that mosques integrate worship, ethics and social service and act as a bridge between the past and the future.

At the end of the ceremony, members of the mosque construction committee, project participants and Bosnian Muslim minorities were honored, and the mosque’s imam was given special recognition for his efforts to bring this project to fruition.

