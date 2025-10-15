Some World leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh back Gaza peace deal, call for an end to Palestinian suffering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt hosted the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, as part of a joint initiative to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and launch a comprehensive political process for lasting peace in the Middle East.

The summit saw broad participation from heads of state and government representing Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Türkiye, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, France, Cyprus, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Greece, Armenia, Hungary, Pakistan, Canada, Norway, Iraq, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the Netherlands, Paraguay, and India.

Also in attendance were the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League Secretary-General, the President of the European Council, the FIFA President, and the UK’s former prime minister.

Discussions centered on supporting the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement, reached on 9 October 2025 through mediation by Egypt, the US, Qatar, and Türkiye, to end the genocide in Gaza.

Leaders emphasized strengthening international cooperation to ensure the agreement’s implementation, including a full ceasefire, prisoner exchange, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces (IOF), and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The summit concluded with the signing of a joint document by the mediating states reaffirming their commitment to the deal.

Participants also called for consultations to begin on the next stages of Trump’s political roadmap for Gaza, covering governance, security, and reconstruction, paving the way toward a just and comprehensive political settlement.

Egypt stressed that the high-level attendance reflected a clear international consensus in favor of ending the war and reaffirmed its continued cooperation with regional and global partners to close this painful chapter in the region’s history.

Cairo also pledged to preserve the new diplomatic momentum that emerged from the “City of Peace,” Sharm el-Sheikh, and to continue addressing the root causes of regional instability, foremost among them the absence of a just resolution to the Palestinian question.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives and the release of 20 living captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” prisoner exchange.

The IOF confirmed receiving two bodies and said it would take custody of two more later in the day.

In the West Bank, 1,986 Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli jails under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which includes a gradual IOF withdrawal and immediate humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.



