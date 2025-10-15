  1. Home
Israeli Forces Raid Qabatiya, Injure Elderly Woman

Israeli occupation forces raided multiple towns in the West Bank, including Qabatiya, al-Khader, and Idhna, injuring civilians and abducting a young man. An elderly woman was shot in the leg during clashes in Qabatiya

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday night, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed Qabatiya town, located south of Jenin in the West Bank, and assaulted local residents, injuring an elderly woman in the leg.

Local sources reported that the IOF raided homes and fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at youths in the town, sparking clashes.

According to the sources, an elderly woman sustained a leg injury from IOF gunfire, and Israeli soldiers violently mistreated citizens during the home raids.

The IOF also interrogated several residents and stationed snipers on rooftops of homes during the operation.

In a separate incident the same day, IOF forces abducted a young man during a raid in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem.

Israeli troops also stormed Idhna town, west of al-Khalil, and converted a house into a military post.

Local sources stated that Israeli soldiers forcibly displaced the family of Abdul-Majid Tamizi and turned their home into military barracks, also firing tear gas at citizens in the streets of the town.

