Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces announced on Tuesday morning the killing of Palestinian resistance fighters in an area near the village of Kafr Qud and Wadi Hassan, northwest of the city of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Israeli army killed the militants after an exchange of fire following their entrapment inside a cave in Wadi Hassan, near Kafr Qud, in the Jenin district. The site was later struck by Israeli Air Force fire.

Earlier on Tuesday dawn, Israeli forces had surrounded a house in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin, as sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard in the area.

Media outlets reported that the Israeli army brought bulldozers and military vehicles to the vicinity of the besieged house, which belongs to the family of the late Tamer al-Nasharti from Jenin refugee camp.

According to local sources, armed clashes erupted around the besieged house as smoke rose from the building and its surroundings in the Wadi Hassan area near the Kafr Qud junction, following the sound of an explosion.

In related reports, Israel’s Army Radio said that the elite “Yamam” unit carried out the operation, killing the Palestinian fighters with sniper fire before the Israeli Air Force bombed the location.

A statement from the Yamam unit, cited by Israeli media, claimed that the force had “eliminated three armed men” allegedly belonging to a militant group from Jenin refugee camp after they emerged from the cave in which they had been hiding.

