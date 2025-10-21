Elderly Palestinian martyred in Israeli custody amid worsening prison conditions; bodies of 88 prisoners not delivered

AhlulBayt News Agency: An elderly Palestinian man abducted from Gaza has died in Israeli custody, raising the number of Palestinians killed behind bars to 80 since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) confirmed that 69-year-old Kamil Mohammad Mahmoud al-Ajrami died at Soroka Hospital on October 10, after being transferred from Naqab Prison, where he had been held under harsh conditions.

Israeli forces abducted al-Ajrami, a father of six, on October 25, 2024.

The two rights organizations described this period as the “bloodiest” since 1967, with the total number of Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli custody reaching 317.

They also reported that Israel continues to withhold the bodies of 88 prisoners, including 77 abducted since the onset of the Gaza war, denying families the right to mourn and bury their loved ones.

Another Palestinian detainee, 49-year-old Mahmoud Talal Abdullah from Jenin refugee camp, died recently in Israeli custody after suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Prior to his abduction earlier this year, Abdullah had been receiving treatment for chronic health issues, which was interrupted due to his imprisonment.

Azmi Nader Abu Hleil, held in Israel’s Ofer prison since December, is suffering from severe health complications after contracting scabies and being denied medical care for over six months, according to WAFA and PPS.

PPS stated that Abu Hleil’s condition has worsened significantly, with abscesses spreading across his body and visible cracks and sores appearing.

Addameer, the Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Studies, reported that at least 10,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 3,300 administrative detainees held without charge or trial. Among them are 320 children and 88 women.

Conditions in Israeli detention centers are described as unacceptable, with poor hygiene and widespread reports of torture, harassment, and abuse.

Palestinian detainees have frequently resorted to indefinite hunger strikes to protest their unjust imprisonment.

Human rights groups warn that Israel continues to violate international laws and the Fourth Geneva Convention in its treatment of Palestinian detainees.

The Palestine Detainees Studies Center estimates that around 60 percent of Palestinian prisoners suffer from chronic illnesses, with many dying during or after incarceration due to lack of proper medical care.

