Journalist exposes Jewish settler ambush on Palestinian olive pickers

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a shocking incident in the central occupied West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly led Palestinian olive harvesters into a “brutal ambush” by nearly 100 illegal settlers, who assaulted them with blunt weapons, according to American journalist Jasper Nathaniel.

The attack occurred in the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya on the first day of the olive harvest. Nathaniel, a Brooklyn-based author and reporter who documents Israeli occupation, stated on X that he personally witnessed and recorded the violence.

He reported numerous injuries, including a woman who was knocked unconscious with a club and repeatedly beaten.

“These people need to be in prison by tomorrow,” Nathaniel wrote, referring to both the Israeli troops and settlers involved in the attack.

He added, “The people of this village, and all across Palestine, need to be protected. Enough is enough.”

Israeli raids and assaults have intensified across the West Bank in recent days, with multiple reports of arrests and violent incidents.

On Friday, the UN human rights office posted on X that over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past two years, mostly by Israeli military forces and settlers.

The UN added that live ammunition was used against nearly two-thirds of victims, with more than a third shot in the head or upper body.

Nathaniel also revealed that he had requested protection from the American embassy but was bluntly denied.

“When I sent the embassy the video and asked for protection for me and everyone else in Turmus Ayya, they literally said no,” he wrote.

He added, “If I am killed in the West Bank, please know that I blame you personally Mike Huckabee,” referring to the U.S. ambassador.

Nathaniel’s remarks echoed other reports of the U.S. withholding protection from Palestinian-Americans or Americans documenting Israeli aggression or joining protests in the occupied territories.

