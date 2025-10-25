Israeli settlers assault Palestinian farmers in Deir Ballut, block olive harvest

AhlulBayt News Agency: Zionist settlers on assaulted a number of farmers in the village of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit, preventing them from picking their olive harvest in their lands located in the “Blue Mountain” area.

The settlers, who came from a newly established pastoral settlement outpost, attacked the family of Amer Khalil Abdullah while they were working their land.

The Israeli occupation army then intervened to protect the settlers, detaining the family members, confiscating their phones, and expelling them from their land, stating they could not return without an “entry permit.”

Palestinian sources indicate that the settlement outpost was recently established to restrict and put pressure on the farmers.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has documented a total of 158 attacks against olive pickers since the start of the current season, with 141 of them carried out by Zionist settlers.

