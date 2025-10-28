Israeli forces block Palestinian farmers from olive harvest in Sinjil

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces prevented Palestinian farmers from reaching their lands in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, on Monday to harvest olives.

Palestinian sources reported that the occupation stormed the town of Sinjil, prevented farmers from reaching their lands, and forced them to leave.

During the annual olive harvest season, Palestinian lands are subjected to repeated attacks by colonists and the Israeli occupation army.

Farmers constantly face attacks and violations that prevent them from accessing their lands, leading to significant material losses and exacerbating their daily suffering under the occupation.

