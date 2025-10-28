213 Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment abroad

AhlulBayt News Agency: 213 Palestinian patients and their companions left the Gaza Strip on Sunday via the Kerem Shalom crossing, southeast of the Strip, to receive medical treatment abroad.

Palestinian sources reported that Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) crews participated in evacuating 213 patients and their companions from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and several European countries.

This evacuation is part of a series of medical evacuations implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO).

PRCS crews provided medical care and psychological support to the patients before their travel and accompanied them with ambulance crews to ensure their safety and stability during the evacuation.

