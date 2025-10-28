Israeli forces detain 10 Palestinians, including a child, in West Bank raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have arrested ten Palestinians, among them a child, during overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

Local reports said special Israeli units stormed Balata and Askar al-Jadeed refugee camps in Nablus, detaining two young men. Another was arrested after troops raided a residential building in the Al-Namsawi neighborhood.

In Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, two others were detained, while three young men were arrested following home raids in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.

A child was also taken from Jalazone camp, and another man from the nearby village of Jifna, north of Ramallah.

