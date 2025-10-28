Hamas confirms handover of 18 captive bodies to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesman for Hamas movement, Hazem Qassem, confirmed that the group has completed the handover of 18 bodies of the occupation’s captives.

Qassem was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that limited resources are hindering the recovery of the remaining bodies.

According to the Hamas spokesperson, the occupation’s statements that Hamas knows the locations of the bodies are false, especially after the landscape of the Gaza Strip has changed due to the aggression.

Qassem stressed that the Palestinian people in Gaza have the right to bring in the necessary equipment to recover the bodies of nearly 10,000 martyrs from under the rubble.

..................

End/ 257