Hamas condemns Israel’s ceasefire violations, urges mediators to act

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has strongly condemned Israel’s renewed violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, calling on international mediators to take responsibility for what it described as the Tel Aviv regime’s “military extremism.”

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, Hamas said the latest Israeli attacks in Gaza represent a “flagrant breach” of the ceasefire deal and an attempt to “impose new realities by force.”

The movement also accused the United States, under President Donald Trump, of direct complicity in Israel’s crimes through continued political and military support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“The biased position of the American administration in favor of the occupation amounts to actual partnership in the shedding of our children’s and women’s blood, and serves as direct encouragement for continued aggression,” the statement said.

Holding the occupying regime fully responsible for the dangerous escalation, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire and vowed to prevent Israel from imposing new realities through force and bloodshed.

“The movement calls upon the mediators and guarantors of the agreement to assume their full responsibilities regarding this escalation, and to immediately pressure the occupying government to halt its massacres and fully adhere to the ceasefire terms,” the statement added.

Hamas emphasized that the blood of the Palestinian people is sacred, stressing that resistance will continue until the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation are achieved.

Earlier, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told Al Jazeera that the Israeli regime’s conduct reflects its “complete disregard for the mediators and countries guaranteeing the ceasefire.”

According to Palestinian officials, the Israeli regime has violated the ceasefire more than 125 times since it took effect on October 11, 2025, following its signing in Egypt in the presence of representatives from over 20 countries.

