Hamas Recovers Bodies of Two Israeli Captives

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Tuesday that they had recovered the bodies of two Israeli captives during ongoing search operations.

In a brief statement, the Brigades identified the recovered bodies as belonging to Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch.

Previously, al-Qassam Brigades had reported the recovery of another Israeli captive’s body but stated that its handover was postponed due to continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

The Brigades warned that any further Israeli escalation could hinder search efforts and delay the recovery and return of Israeli corpses.

In a related development, senior Hamas official Suhail al-Hindi emphasized that the Palestinian resistance has no intention of retaining the bodies of Israeli captives or delaying their handover.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hindi affirmed that Hamas is exerting all efforts to locate and recover the bodies, placing full responsibility on the Israeli occupation for obstructing the process.

He explained that Hamas is awaiting Israeli approval to allow specialized teams into Rafah, southern Gaza, to search for the remains of Israeli captives.

Hindi added that Israel had denied a request to permit search teams access to “red zones” designated for locating Israeli bodies.

